One person dead after car runs off the road in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash in Butler County resulted in one man’s death after police say his car ran off the road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Melvin Lewis, 75, of Fisk, Mo., was killed in a crash on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 7 a.m.

Troopers say he was driving southbound on Route 51 near Broseley, Mo. before running off the right side of the road, striking a driveway embankment, and overturning.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. Abusveih from Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at 7:33 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.