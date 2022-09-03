Folks come together in southern Illinois for jazz festival

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - People in the three state region came together this weekend for a jazz festival in the Heartland.

It’s called the 3rd Annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival which is taking place at the Fort Defiance Park just south of Cairo.

The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center is presenting the event which feature several artists that perform in front of the crowd of people.

We talked with Harold Jones who said this event is needed for the region, bringing in people from three different states.

“It’s a cultural enrichment and enlightenment,” Jones said. “Many, many people love jazz and we’re giving them an opportunity to hear it here locally without having to go to Chicago or Nashville.”

Bailey Stearns is the manager for the Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center. She said this event is needed for this area.

“Anything that can bring a community together and bring smiling faces and a sense of connection is great for any community,” Stearns said.

Jones said they’ve received good feedback about this festival from individuals in the extended area.

“We’re getting tremendous feedback from the entire region,” Jones said. “Not just for Cairoites, but we’ve had people come down here from all over, from Marion, Sikeston, Paducah.”

Along with the music, multiple vendors were on hand selling food and other items.

Jones said he is glad to see so many people enjoy the festivity.

“We really enjoy bringing musical pleasure to the population in this area,” Jones said. “They embrace it, they look forward to it, and it’s enlightening and enriching.”

“Seeing all these families come together to enjoy good food and music, seeing all the kids smiling and having fun, it’s great for everyone,” Stearns said.

