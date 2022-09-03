Heartland Votes

Folks come together in southern Illinois for jazz festival

Several bands were in attendance playing at the 3rd Annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival...
Several bands were in attendance playing at the 3rd Annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival near Cairo, IL.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - People in the three state region came together this weekend for a jazz festival in the Heartland.

It’s called the 3rd Annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival which is taking place at the Fort Defiance Park just south of Cairo.

The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center is presenting the event which feature several artists that perform in front of the crowd of people.

We talked with Harold Jones who said this event is needed for the region, bringing in people from three different states.

“It’s a cultural enrichment and enlightenment,” Jones said. “Many, many people love jazz and we’re giving them an opportunity to hear it here locally without having to go to Chicago or Nashville.”

Bailey Stearns is the manager for the Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center. She said this event is needed for this area.

“Anything that can bring a community together and bring smiling faces and a sense of connection is great for any community,” Stearns said.

Jones said they’ve received good feedback about this festival from individuals in the extended area.

“We’re getting tremendous feedback from the entire region,” Jones said. “Not just for Cairoites, but we’ve had people come down here from all over, from Marion, Sikeston, Paducah.”

Along with the music, multiple vendors were on hand selling food and other items.

Jones said he is glad to see so many people enjoy the festivity.

“We really enjoy bringing musical pleasure to the population in this area,” Jones said. “They embrace it, they look forward to it, and it’s enlightening and enriching.”

“Seeing all these families come together to enjoy good food and music, seeing all the kids smiling and having fun, it’s great for everyone,” Stearns said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 11 and 14, were killed in a crash on I-55 in New Madrid County on Friday...
2 children killed, 5 others injured in crash on I-55
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash was caused by a Ram truck...
Texas man dead in four-vehicle fatal crash in Harrisburg, Ill.
Heartland Football Friday on September 2.
Heartland Football Friday 9/2

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Originally set for Saturday, Sept. 3, the race is now scheduled for Labor Day, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m.
Du Quoin State Fair USAC race postponed due to rain
Troopers say he was driving southbound on Route 51 near Broseley, Mo. before running off the...
One person dead after car runs off the road in Butler County crash
A Poplar Bluff man was injured in a crash involving a tree early Saturday morning in Butler...
Tree falls on vehicle injuring driver