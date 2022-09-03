Heartland Votes

First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Slow-moving system to bring periods of heavy showers.....
Dreary and rainy afternoon. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Dreary and rainy afternoon. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A slow-moving low pressure area over the MO/AR area will move very slowly eastward over the next few days, keeping our weather unsettled and occasionally wet.   Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms are likely,  but there will be some dry periods with sunshine as well.  Not outlooked for severe,  but tropical downpours could produce some locally heavy rain and rising creeks and rivers….anyone with outdoor plans near water should monitor.   Otherwise it will be warm and quite humid…with highs of about 80 to 85 and dewpoints near 70.

The low should start to weaken and move off to the southeast by mid-week, allowing for a drying trend.  The second half of the week will feature a huge upper high over the west, with light northerly flow in the Mississippi Valley.  This should give us pleasant weather, with lower humidity and warm days/mild nights into next weekend.

