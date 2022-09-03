First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Unsettled weather is set to continue for the next few days as a weak upper low meanders around the region. Occasional showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times through at least Tuesday or Wednesday, with rain chances decreasing later in the week as the pattern breaks down. For tonight through Monday we’ll have continued mostly cloudy and humid conditions with scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms….interrupted by dry periods and areas of sunshine. With this sort of low pressure area, some areas may get heavier rains and some areas may get little to none….with locally heavy downpours and a few strong storms possible.

Later in the week an upper ridge to our west should give us drier northerly flow aloft, and gradually dry things out….though models disagree on just how quickly. For now have continued a slight chance of showers into Thursday, with dry and less humid conditions for Friday and next weekend.

