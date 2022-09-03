First Alert: Periods of showers, storms with heavy downpours

(KFVS) - The Labor Day holiday weekend is looking unsettled and occasionally soggy, but it won’t be a complete washout.

A slow-moving low pressure will allow for periods of showers and a few thunderstorms for the next few days.

The Heartland is not outlooked for severe storms, but expect very heavy downpours this weekend, which could lead to isolated flash flooding.

Keep the First Alert Weather app on hand if you have outdoor plans. Download the free app here.

There will be some dry-time with some sunshine.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s and it will be very humid, too.

Scattered rain and storm chances stay in the forecast Sunday and Monday.

It will also remain muggy, with afternoon highs the low to mid 80s.

The second half of the week will be more pleasant with lower humidity and warm days with mild nights.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.