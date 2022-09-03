Heartland Votes

First Alert: Periods of showers, storms with heavy downpours

First Alert Weather at 6:45 a.m. 9/3
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Labor Day holiday weekend is looking unsettled and occasionally soggy, but it won’t be a complete washout.

A slow-moving low pressure will allow for periods of showers and a few thunderstorms for the next few days.

The Heartland is not outlooked for severe storms, but expect very heavy downpours this weekend, which could lead to isolated flash flooding.

Keep the First Alert Weather app on hand if you have outdoor plans. Download the free app here.

There will be some dry-time with some sunshine.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s and it will be very humid, too.

Scattered rain and storm chances stay in the forecast Sunday and Monday.

It will also remain muggy, with afternoon highs the low to mid 80s.

The second half of the week will be more pleasant with lower humidity and warm days with mild nights.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash was caused by a Ram truck...
Texas man dead in four-vehicle fatal crash in Harrisburg, Ill.
William T. Ransom was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked...
Cape Girardeau hit-and-run suspect arrested
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say

Latest News

Dreary and rainy afternoon. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Marigolds in Winona, Mo.
First Alert: Tracking rain chances Labor Day weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Your Labor Day Weekend is looking stormy at times
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Afternoon Update