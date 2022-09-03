Heartland Votes

Du Quoin State Fair USAC race postponed due to rain

DuQuoin State Fair: Food, fun, festivities
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The USAC Silver Crown Series Ted Horn 100 race at the Du Quoin State Fair has been postponed due to steady rainfall.

Originally set for Saturday, Sept. 3, the race is now scheduled for Labor Day, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m.

According to a release, the Rust-Oleum Automotive 100 for the ARCA Menards Series is still scheduled to run Sunday night, Sept. 4 as well as preliminary action for the DIRTcar Modifieds.

ARCA’s Sunday event schedule will begin with practice at 4:15 p.m., qualifying at 6 p.m., modified racing at 6:30 p.m. and the Rust-oleum Automotive 100 at 8 p.m.

USAC’s Monday schedule will have pits opening at 7 a.m., grandstands at 10 a.m., hotlaps from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., qualifying at 11 a.m., modifieds at 11:45 a.m., USAC last chance at noon, Modifieds at 12:30 p.m. and Ted Horn 100 at 1 p.m.

Tickets will be available on race day or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535.

Info can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200 or clicking here.

