Drugs, guns, stolen property seized from home in Steele, police say

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Steele say they have seized a large quantity of suspected marijuana, illegal guns, ammunition, pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen property from a home early Friday morning, September 2.

The search took place at a home on North First Street.

After the search, 35-year-old William Mayberry, of Steele, was arrested.

According to Steele Police, Mayberry was arrested on an active probation parole warrant sex offender violation.

He is being held without bond.

Police said additional charges will be filed against Mayberry and more arrests are expected.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department and Portageville Police Department assisted with the case.

