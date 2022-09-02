Heartland Votes

Your Labor Day Weekend is looking stormy at times

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Unfortunately as we move closer to the weekend, the forecast is looking wetter and wetter. There will be some dry time, but clouds and showers and thunderstorms will hold temperatures down below average. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Heartland on Saturday morning and will continue through the day into the evening. It won’t be a complete washout, but plan for rain at some point through the weekend. Expect very heavy rainfall under the storms this weekend, which could lead to isolated flash flooding. Highs on Saturday will only be in the upper 70s to lower 80s across most of the area. Scattered storms stay in the forecast Sunday and Monday too. It will be muggy too, with highs hanging in the lower to mid 80s.

