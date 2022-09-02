Superload to slow traffic along I-24 eastbound in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A 480-ton superload will slow traffic on Interstate 24 in western Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a specialized hauler will move the superload through parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg Counties on Friday morning, September 2.

It plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293-Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 interchange, then head east on I-24 to U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65.

Once the 16-foot-wide hauler enters I-24, KYTC said the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.

Drivers should be alert for slow-moving traffic following the superload.

Once the slow-moving caravan reaches the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 interchange, the superload will head east on U.S. 68 to Hopkinsville.

KYTC said additional trips are planned every few days over the next week or two.

