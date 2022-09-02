Heartland Votes

Superload to slow traffic along I-24 eastbound in western Ky.

A superload will slow traffic on I-24 eastbound in western Kentucky.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A 480-ton superload will slow traffic on Interstate 24 in western Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a specialized hauler will move the superload through parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg Counties on Friday morning, September 2.

It plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293-Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 interchange, then head east on I-24 to U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65.

Once the 16-foot-wide hauler enters I-24, KYTC said the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.

Drivers should be alert for slow-moving traffic following the superload.

Once the slow-moving caravan reaches the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 interchange, the superload will head east on U.S. 68 to Hopkinsville.

KYTC said additional trips are planned every few days over the next week or two.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MLB says the punishment is retroactive to June 19.
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
To track them while competing at Kona on October 8, Crocker said to use the app “IRONMAN...
Two Jackson men qualify for Kona Iron Man Championship
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
Forest Service Road No. 345 in the Shawnee National Forest, known as Snake Road, is closed...
Snake Road closes for fall migration

Latest News

A superload will slow traffic on I-24 eastbound in western Kentucky.
Superload to slow traffic on I-24 eastbound in western Ky.
Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/2.
The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 9/2
Send us your photo of the great outdoors to cNews@KFVS12.com or upload load it in the First...
The Great Outdoors with Lisa Michaels 9/2
While speaking at a ribbon cutting for a new rehabilitation center in Herrin, Senator Dick...
Sen. Durbin touts benefits of solar panels