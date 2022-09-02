Heartland Votes

SIU side for the War for the Wheel

SIU side for the War For The Wheel.
SIU side for the War For The Wheel.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE. (KFVS) -“I think it’s a great rivalry game, just with the schools being so close. Two Division 1 teams separated by 45 minutes away. I mean so I’m glad we play every year,” said SIU coach Nick Hill.

Coach Hill shares some special moments in this rivalry, from his first win as a head coach to completing his first collegiate pass.

“Got a lot of respect for their program and especially just the connection coach Tuke and I have and him coaching me so it’s a great game, always a competitive game and so we’re looking forward to playing this one at home,” said Hill.

Coach Tuke was a coach at SIU for seven seasons. He coached Nick Hill when he was the quarterback for the Salukis.

Coach Hills players share the same excitement as him with the rivalry against SEMO.

“The war for the wheel means pride, it means everything, saluki nation like that’s what we bleed, I bleed maroon. So the war for the wheel. We just been going back like head butting them boys back and forth, back and forth but to have that war here, that wheel here and not letting them boys get it is means everything to us, we’re trying to keep that home,” said SIU Linebacker Ma’kel Calhoun.

Even Calhoun’s Quarterback Nic Baker shares that same excitement with the rivalry.

“It’s huge ever since I’ve been here, it’s been just a part of what we talk about every year just beating SEMO and that games just a big game and even when I wasn’t playing just the atmosphere is just a little different for that game just the way that people approach it and the fans,” said Baker.

SIU has won the last 2 matchups in the War for the Wheel. The salukis are trying again to keep the wheel in Carbondale.

“It means a lot to me, just being a saluki and playing for that title and the rivalry that it is between us and SEMO it’s just a great experience to be able to win that,” said SIU Running Back Javon WIlliams Jr.

And every coach and player that I spoke with tells me they are excited to play this game at Saluki stadium.

“I’m just excited for the atmosphere, it’s going to be huge, it’s going to be super fun, we’re going to pack this place it’s going to be loud. You know we’re ready for them, it’s going to be a fun game,” said Baker.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MLB says the punishment is retroactive to June 19.
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
William T. Ransom was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked...
Cape Girardeau hit-and-run suspect arrested
To track them while competing at Kona on October 8, Crocker said to use the app “IRONMAN...
Two Jackson men qualify for Kona Iron Man Championship
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Latest News

The Pfizer bivalent booster is currently authorized for ages 12 and older while Moderna’s is...
New COVID-19 boosters becoming available in Mo.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The path currently runs along Piles Fork Creek, with termini at East Grand Avenue and East...
City of Carbondale seeking public comments for reconstruction of bike path
After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash was caused by a Ram truck...
Texas man dead in four-vehicle fatal crash in Harrisburg, Ill.