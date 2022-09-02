SIU side for the War For The Wheel.

CARBONDALE. (KFVS) -“I think it’s a great rivalry game, just with the schools being so close. Two Division 1 teams separated by 45 minutes away. I mean so I’m glad we play every year,” said SIU coach Nick Hill.

Coach Hill shares some special moments in this rivalry, from his first win as a head coach to completing his first collegiate pass.

“Got a lot of respect for their program and especially just the connection coach Tuke and I have and him coaching me so it’s a great game, always a competitive game and so we’re looking forward to playing this one at home,” said Hill.

Coach Tuke was a coach at SIU for seven seasons. He coached Nick Hill when he was the quarterback for the Salukis.

Coach Hills players share the same excitement as him with the rivalry against SEMO.

“The war for the wheel means pride, it means everything, saluki nation like that’s what we bleed, I bleed maroon. So the war for the wheel. We just been going back like head butting them boys back and forth, back and forth but to have that war here, that wheel here and not letting them boys get it is means everything to us, we’re trying to keep that home,” said SIU Linebacker Ma’kel Calhoun.

Even Calhoun’s Quarterback Nic Baker shares that same excitement with the rivalry.

“It’s huge ever since I’ve been here, it’s been just a part of what we talk about every year just beating SEMO and that games just a big game and even when I wasn’t playing just the atmosphere is just a little different for that game just the way that people approach it and the fans,” said Baker.

SIU has won the last 2 matchups in the War for the Wheel. The salukis are trying again to keep the wheel in Carbondale.

“It means a lot to me, just being a saluki and playing for that title and the rivalry that it is between us and SEMO it’s just a great experience to be able to win that,” said SIU Running Back Javon WIlliams Jr.

And every coach and player that I spoke with tells me they are excited to play this game at Saluki stadium.

“I’m just excited for the atmosphere, it’s going to be huge, it’s going to be super fun, we’re going to pack this place it’s going to be loud. You know we’re ready for them, it’s going to be a fun game,” said Baker.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.