SEMO Food Bank receives $100,000 from Anthem

SEMO Food Bank was presented with a check for $100,000 from Anthem.
SEMO Food Bank was presented with a check for $100,000 from Anthem.(SEMO Food Bank)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Anthem presented a $100,000 check to Southeast Missouri Food Bank on Thursday, Sept. 1, in Sikeston.

The presentation was part of the kick off for Hunger Action Month, which included a mobile food pantry at the food bank sponsored by Anthem.

According to a release, the distribution served 155 households, 93 of which have never attended one of the food bank’s distributions.

Over the last few months, SEMO Food Bank has served an additional 1,000 families each month as inflation continues to impact communities.

SEMO Food Bank says it appreciates Anthem and the ongoing support.

