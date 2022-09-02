Heartland Votes

Paducah police investigating report of shots fired

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Thursday evening, September 1.

According to Paducah police, just after 5 p.m. multiple callers reported hearing gunshots on H.C. Mathis Drive near North 27th Street, then continuing down Laclede Avenue.

They said several callers reported seeing two men on foot, one of them with a handgun.

A white SUV was reported in the area at the time, as well.

Police say they found bullet shell casings in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also leave an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

