Heartland Votes

Texas man dead in four-vehicle fatal crash in Harrisburg, Ill.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash was caused by a Ram truck...
After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash was caused by a Ram truck swerving into northbound traffic on US Route 45.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash involving four vehicle in Saline County resulted in one person’s death and another being flown to a hospital.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, around 4:45 p.m.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash was caused by a Ram truck swerving into northbound traffic on US Route 45.

The truck sideswiped two other vehicles before hitting a Kenworth trailer head-on.

The driver of the Ram, Michael Woodley, 50, from Forney, Tex., died after being taken to a local hospital.

ISP says the driver of the trailer was flown to a regional hospital and the other two drivers were uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MLB says the punishment is retroactive to June 19.
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
William T. Ransom was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked...
Cape Girardeau hit-and-run suspect arrested
To track them while competing at Kona on October 8, Crocker said to use the app “IRONMAN...
Two Jackson men qualify for Kona Iron Man Championship
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Latest News

The path currently runs along Piles Fork Creek, with termini at East Grand Avenue and East...
City of Carbondale seeking public comments for reconstruction of bike path
Deputies arrested Robert Anthony, 66, from Indianapolis, Ind. on an active warrant out of...
Man wanted for aggravated battery in Williamson County arrested in Indiana
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to the senator’s office, over the last century, the Illinois growing season has...
Sen. Durbin visits Carbondale farm to discuss impact of inflation on agriculture industry