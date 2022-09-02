Texas man dead in four-vehicle fatal crash in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash involving four vehicle in Saline County resulted in one person’s death and another being flown to a hospital.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, around 4:45 p.m.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash was caused by a Ram truck swerving into northbound traffic on US Route 45.

The truck sideswiped two other vehicles before hitting a Kenworth trailer head-on.

The driver of the Ram, Michael Woodley, 50, from Forney, Tex., died after being taken to a local hospital.

ISP says the driver of the trailer was flown to a regional hospital and the other two drivers were uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

