New COVID-19 boosters becoming available in Mo.

The Pfizer bivalent booster is currently authorized for ages 12 and older while Moderna’s is currently authorized for 18 years of age and older.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) -Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are becoming available among some providers in Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), boosters are becoming available among some providers beginning as early as today with additional providers adding these boosters to their inventory next week.

A list of providers who pre-ordered these booster doses is available here.

“We encourage those who are eligible to receive this new booster dose as it will greatly help protect individuals from the variant most commonly detected today and for the past several months,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. George Turabelidze with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). “As we head into the fall and winter months, this added protection becomes even more important since viruses generally tend to circulate at a more rapid pace during this time.”

In the coming weeks, CDC says it also expects to recommend updated boosters for other pediatric groups.

When data is available and FDA authorizes these other types of COVID-19 boosters and CDC provides use recommendations, the CDC and DHSS will work to quickly make them available in Missouri with the help of COVID-19 vaccinators throughout the state.

DHSS says folks are eligible for the bivalent booster two months since their last primary or booster dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Individuals may choose to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster, regardless of which primary series vaccine or original booster dose they had previously.

For the latest information on bivalent boosters, visit MOStopsCovid.com.

