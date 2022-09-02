Heartland Votes

Mostly Cloudy Friday

Increasing chances of rain/storms over the weekend...
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday morning and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in the low to mid 60s. Isolated light fog is possible early. Clouds will begin to increase through the day. We are looking at a mostly cloudy way to end the week. Warm temperatures will still be in the vicinity reaching the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. This is a small chance of a few sprinkles or isolated shower especially in our western counties of southeast Missouri. Most locations in the Heartland will remain dry today. Lows tonight will sit in the middle 60s.

Chances of showers and storms increase over the weekend. It will not be a washout, but it will be important to stay aware if you have outside plans for Labor Day weekend. Temperatures look to remain around the middle 80s with increased sticky conditions returning.

-Lisa

