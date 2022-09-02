Heartland Votes

Massive flames rip through warehouse on Cleveland’s West side during overnight fire

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant fire broke out overnight at an older structure on the city of Cleveland’s West side.

Approximately 50 firefighters and emergency crews were dispatched to the incident, which was first reported before 4 a.m. near the intersection of West 46th Street and Clark Avenue.

The fire was located primarily in the a building near the Clark Auto Machine Shop warehouse.

The intensity of the flames caused the building’s walls to collapse.

No significant injuries were reported, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

