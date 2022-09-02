Massive flames rip through warehouse on Cleveland’s West side during overnight fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant fire broke out overnight at an older structure on the city of Cleveland’s West side.

Approximately 50 firefighters and emergency crews were dispatched to the incident, which was first reported before 4 a.m. near the intersection of West 46th Street and Clark Avenue.

The fire was located primarily in the a building near the Clark Auto Machine Shop warehouse.

Location of the fire according to the sign on the building: Clark Auto Machine Shop.



As you can see the fire still intense, crews still trying to put it out.



Crews saying the reason why it’s taking them some time to put out the fire is because of how old the building is. pic.twitter.com/I4eNJNtFsi — Katie Tercek (@KT_Tercek) September 2, 2022

The intensity of the flames caused the building’s walls to collapse.

No significant injuries were reported, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

#CLEFIREONSCENE 2-2-2 Alarm Fire at W.46/Clark in 4th Battalion. Auto Parts Store. Elevated alarm brings 13 Fire Companies and 50 firefighters to the scene. Partial building collapse. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/t4Qk3rOoqo — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) September 2, 2022

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

