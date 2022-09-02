Man wanted for aggravated battery in Williamson County arrested in Indiana

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Williamson County was arrested in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, September 2.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Robert Anthony, 66, from Indianapolis, Ind. on an active warrant out of Williamson Co. for Aggravated Battery and Discharge Firearm with a bond of $250,000 Dollars.

Anthony was taken into custody at a local motel without incident.

While arresting Anthony, deputies say he was found to be in possession of a hand gun.

Anthony was transported to the Williamson County Jail where he is being held on charges for Aggravated Battery and Discharge Firearm along with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Anthony has a bond of $350,000 dollars.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Marion Police Department.

