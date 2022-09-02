Heartland Votes

Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher(Memphis Police Dept.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a woman who went missing early Friday.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing in the early morning hours. Police found her personal items but have not located her.

Her last reported location was on Carr Avenue, near S Willett Street.

Her description is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple/blue running shorts and had her hair in a bun. MPD released this photo of her, seen running:

A photo of Fletcher as she was out running
A photo of Fletcher as she was out running(Memphis Police Dept.)

The University of Memphis sent an alert to students saying a woman had been kidnapped at about 4:30 a.m. on Central Avenue, near the school’s campus.

Officers were called to the scene around 7 a.m. when Fletcher was reported missing.

Police say the woman frequently jogs in the area and was approached by an unknown person and forced into an SUV.

The suspect was possibly in a dark color SUV traveling westbound on Central Ave.

Police say Fletcher’s phone was found smashed and the phone and her water bottle were found in front of a home on Central Ave.

Friends say the woman they know as Liza is an avid runner and is a mother of two children.

She is also a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, where she teaches Junior Kindergarten.

Anyone with information about Fletcher’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

