Heartland Football Friday 9/2
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It’s Week 3 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!
We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Sikeston at Dexter.
You can check how your team did using the KFVS Scoreboard.
Here are our HFF match-ups for September 2:
- Sikeston at Dexter
- Hayti at Portageville
- East Prairie at New Madrid County Central
- Scott City at St. Vincent
- Kelly at Malden
- Charleston at Chaffee
- Anna-Jonesboro at Murphysboro
- Valley View, Ark. at Poplar Bluff
