Heartland Football Friday 9/2

Heartland Football Friday on September 2.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It’s Week 3 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Sikeston at Dexter.

You can check how your team did using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for September 2:

  • Sikeston at Dexter
  • Hayti at Portageville
  • East Prairie at New Madrid County Central
  • Scott City at St. Vincent
  • Kelly at Malden
  • Charleston at Chaffee
  • Anna-Jonesboro at Murphysboro
  • Valley View, Ark. at Poplar Bluff

