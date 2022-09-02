First Alert: Light fog this morning

(KFVS) - Friday morning temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in the low- to mid-60s.

Lisa Michaels says isolated, light fog is possible early. Clouds will begin to increase through the day.

We are looking at a mostly cloudy way to end the week. Warm temperatures will still be in the vicinity reaching the middle to upper-80s this afternoon.

This is a small chance of a few sprinkles or isolated shower especially in our western counties of southeast Missouri. Most locations in the Heartland will remain dry today.

Lows tonight will sit in the mid-60s.

Chances of showers and storms increase over the weekend. It will not be a washout, but it will be important to stay aware if you have outside plans for Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures look to remain around the middle 80s with increased sticky conditions returning.

