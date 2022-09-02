Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Forecast

Rain chances to increase this weekend.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A weak low pressure area over NW Arkansas will slowly move into the area for the weekend and keep our weather more unsettled.  A few showers are expected to impact our westernmost counties today,  especially west of US 67 in Southeast Missouri…but most of our region should remain dry with a mix of clouds and sun.  But tonight through the holiday weekend, this system looks like it will meander around our region with a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms pretty much each day.

With this meandering low,  it looks like we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend (and perhaps beyond) with occasional shower and storm chances.  Rain chances continue to inch higher with this slow system,  but are still expected to be about 40 to 50 percent for individual locations.  It will be warm and more humid this weekend with highs in the 80s,  lows in the 60s,  and dew points near 70.  After Monday or Tuesday rain chances are expected to decrease as the low pressure weakens or drifts away.

