First Alert Friday Afternoon Update

Weekend rain chances inching higher....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A low pressure area centered over SW Missouri this afternoon continues to look a bit stronger as it slowly moves toward our region.  We’ve had a few light showers today over western counties,  but rain chances will increase tonight and especially tomorrow as the upper low approaches the Mississippi River.   This sort of system is notoriously difficult to track,  but indications are that it may meander over our region for the entire holiday weekend,  keeping a chance of scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm in the forecast at least trough Monday.

We are not outlooked for severe storms this weekend,  but slow-moving heavy downpours could become an issue eventually.  Forecast highs have been reduced a bit but it will be relatively warm and quite humid with dew points near 70.  After Monday,  rain chances should start to ramp down gradually as the low either weakens or moves away from the area….at which point it will get a bit drier and warmer again.

