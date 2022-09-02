Heartland Votes

City of Carbondale seeking public comments for reconstruction of bike path

The path currently runs along Piles Fork Creek, with termini at East Grand Avenue and East Walnut Street and a spur to South Wall Street.(Carbondale)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale says it’s beginning plans to reconstruct and expand the Piles Fork Greenway Multi-Use Bike Path.

The path currently runs along Piles Fork Creek, with termini at East Grand Avenue and East Walnut Street and a spur to South Wall Street.

According to a release, the proposed project consists of the following improvements:

  • Replacement of the existing 8-foot wide asphalt path with a 10-foot wide paved path
  • Extension of the multi-use path to the north and east, along East Walnut Street, to connect with the Crab Orchard Greenway
  • Signage aligning with the City’s Bike Wayfinding Plan
  • Enhanced pedestrian, bicycle, and micro mobility access & street crossings

A map of the project is available on the city’s Community Development page.

This project is proposed in the city’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP), but the city will seek funding through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Transportation Enhancement Program grant.

The city says there will be an informational meeting to answer questions and receive comments on the proposed design for the project on Tuesday, September 20th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Carbondale Fire Station 1, located at 600 East College Street.

Those arriving by car should park in the city lot across from the fire station, on the south side of College Street.

Folks with mobility issues may park in the fire station lot off Wall Street.

If you are unable to attend or prefer not to attend the meeting:

  • Verbal comments may be given over the phone by calling (618) 457-3233
  • Comments may be mailed to the City of Carbondale Development Management Division at 200 S. Illinois Avenue, Carbondale, IL 62901
  • Comments may be emailed to Molly Maxwell at mmaxwell@explorecarbondale.com

The City of Carbondale would like to receive feedback from the public regarding this project.

All responses are important, including comments expressing that there are no concerns.

