Heartland Votes

CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau city services

New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services.
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As you are taking your garbage cans to the street this week, you probably don’t think of the training that the garbage truck driver had to do just to pick up your trash.

Now, that training is becoming more complicated.

Cape Girardeau was able to train workers one-on-one. However, a law that went into effect earlier this year has set new regulations for drivers to get their entry level driver certificate.

“It was convenient. Now, with the more formal rules that we have to live with, it’s a little more difficult, more challenging. And we’ve got some ideas of how we are going to deal with that, but it’s different now. It’s more difficult,” Stan Polivick, Cape Girardeau public works director, said.

The new regulations are causing current workers to pick up more routes as the city is in the process of hiring and training more drivers.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MLB says the punishment is retroactive to June 19.
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
To track them while competing at Kona on October 8, Crocker said to use the app “IRONMAN...
Two Jackson men qualify for Kona Iron Man Championship
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
Forest Service Road No. 345 in the Shawnee National Forest, known as Snake Road, is closed...
Snake Road closes for fall migration

Latest News

According to KYTC, a specialized hauler will move the superload through parts of Lyon, Caldwell...
Superload to slow traffic along I-24 eastbound in western Ky.
A superload will slow traffic on I-24 eastbound in western Kentucky.
Superload to slow traffic on I-24 eastbound in western Ky.
Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/2.
The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 9/2
While speaking at a ribbon cutting for a new rehabilitation center in Herrin, Senator Dick...
Sen. Durbin touts benefits of solar panels
William T. Ransom was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked...
Cape Girardeau hit-and-run suspect arrested