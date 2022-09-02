CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau city services

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As you are taking your garbage cans to the street this week, you probably don’t think of the training that the garbage truck driver had to do just to pick up your trash.

Now, that training is becoming more complicated.

Cape Girardeau was able to train workers one-on-one. However, a law that went into effect earlier this year has set new regulations for drivers to get their entry level driver certificate.

“It was convenient. Now, with the more formal rules that we have to live with, it’s a little more difficult, more challenging. And we’ve got some ideas of how we are going to deal with that, but it’s different now. It’s more difficult,” Stan Polivick, Cape Girardeau public works director, said.

The new regulations are causing current workers to pick up more routes as the city is in the process of hiring and training more drivers.

