Cape Girardeau Police Department asking for funds from American Rescue Proposal

The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Rescue Plan has $1.3 million left to spend.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department submitted three proposals.

Police Chief Wes Blair wants the city to spend some of that money on license plate recognition cameras.

They would be installed to enhance the city’s ShotSpotter system.

Chief Blair’s also asking for additional funds to pay for needed equipment and additional retirement benefits.

Robbie Guard is a city council member. He shared a recent shooting hit close to home.

Guard said, “My oldest daughter attends SEMO, this shooting last week was right outside her door. I’ll go on the record saying I wish we would use all of the ARP funds for our police.”

In regards to the technology, he said “We’re at a record high across the nation of police officers getting out of police work..and so the more we can lean on technology, to help our police force, the better off we’re gonna be.”

Cynthia Durgan is the leader of Street Level, a homeless advocacy organization.

She said, “City has a long history of neglecting the needs of homeless people, people who are almost homeless, people who are barely holding on to their homes. We are saying this town has expertise, this town has resources, there are buildings that the city could already use and the only thing that standing in the way of having shelter for people who need it for their physical survival the only thing that’s standing in the way of that is the city’s decision.”

Durgan is pushing for the city to build a homeless shelter with the remaining funds.

Guard said that in about two weeks we will get a decision regarding the amount requested by Chief Blair.

