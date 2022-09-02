Cape Girardeau hit-and-run suspect arrested
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police arrested a hit-and-run suspect on Thursday, September 1.
William T. Ransom was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked license.
His cash-only bond was set at $50,000.
According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers found Ransom and the suspect vehicle in Cape Girardeau on Thursday.
This is in connection with a hit-and-run incident on Friday, August 19.
Police say a child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney Street and Elm Street. They said the child’s injuries were minor, but the child was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
