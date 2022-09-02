Heartland Votes

$10M in ARPA funding for Mo. residential care and assisted living facilities

The funds will compensate expenses incurred from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
The funds will compensate expenses incurred from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri residential care and assisted living facilities licensed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) are now eligible for reimbursement for COVID-19-related expenses through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

DHSS says $10 million of this federal funding has been allocated for reimbursement.

Providers may seek reimbursement for expenses incurred and/or business interruption costs directly related to “preparing, preventing and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Missouri’s residential care and assisted living facilities had some of the most challenging situations to navigate throughout the pandemic, from infection control management to workforce and equipment shortages,” said Paula Nickelson, DHSS acting director. “This reimbursement opportunity will allow facilities to recover from the unprecedented challenges the past two and a half years have presented so they can focus on providing care to some of Missouri’s most vulnerable.”

According to a release from DHSS, the funds will compensate expenses incurred from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Eligible expenses include:

  • Payroll costs.
  • Training and orientation.
  • Operational supplies

DHSS has created two portal guidance documents to help with registering online and navigating the portal.

You will need to register on the MO ARPA portal before applying.

An application checklist and FAQs can be found here.

