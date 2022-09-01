Heartland Votes

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour to visit Southeast Missouri State

Students learn about the dangers of drinking and driving through UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour...
Students learn about the dangers of drinking and driving through UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour simulator.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The UNITE Arrive Alive Tour will be making its way to Southeast Missouri State this September.

It will be on Wednesday, Sept. 7, between Academic Hall and the Kent Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the Campus Safety Day.

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour is the nation’s number-one ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country.

The tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated.

The simulator allows participants to experience the real-life dangers without the real life consequences.

UNITE is partnered with the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety, Southeast Missouri State University, and the Missouri Department of Transportation, with a goal of educating youth drivers on the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

For more information on Campus Safety Day, please click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
A man died on the way to an area hospital for treatment from a dog bite he received during his...
Mo. State Highway Patrol reviewing Kennett arrest after suspect dies on way to hospital
A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on...
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
The concert was scheduled to happen at Jackson City Park.
Jackson concert by Fleetwood Mac tribute band postponed

Latest News

KSP says the suspect is described as as a 6-feet-tall male, last seen wearing a stripped long...
KSP investigating Calloway County bank robbery
Charles Sikes, 61, of Cadiz, Ky., has been charged with five counts of Rape 3rd Degree and five...
Trigg Co. man charged with rape, sodomy of juvenile
A native from nearby Du Quoin, Ill., Hill is one of SIU’s all-time great quarterbacks.
SIU Head Coach Nick Hill signs five-year contract extension
The United Way of Southeast Missouri luncheon was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday,...
United Way of Southeast Mo. Kickoff Luncheon returns