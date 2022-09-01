UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour to visit Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The UNITE Arrive Alive Tour will be making its way to Southeast Missouri State this September.

It will be on Wednesday, Sept. 7, between Academic Hall and the Kent Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the Campus Safety Day.

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour is the nation’s number-one ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country.

The tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated.

The simulator allows participants to experience the real-life dangers without the real life consequences.

UNITE is partnered with the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety, Southeast Missouri State University, and the Missouri Department of Transportation, with a goal of educating youth drivers on the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

For more information on Campus Safety Day, please click here.

