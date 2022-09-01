Heartland Votes

United Way of Southeast Mo. Kickoff Luncheon returns

The United Way of Southeast Missouri luncheon was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 at the VFW in Cape Girardeau.
The United Way of Southeast Missouri luncheon was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 at the VFW in Cape Girardeau.(Noland Cook/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a two-year hiatus, the United Way of Southeast Missouri held its annual Kickoff Luncheon.

The luncheon was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 at the VFW in Cape Girardeau.

Instead of hosting a separate celebration, they say Thursday’s event was a combination of the Campaign Kickoff and Celebration events. They introduced the new network of funded partners; recognized volunteers, donors and corporate investors.

They also shared information on their progress in southeast Missouri.

