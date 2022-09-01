Two Jackson men qualify for Kona Iron Man Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Jackson men qualify for the Iron Man Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Their names are Terry Crocker and Kellan True.

They both competed in qualifying competitions...Crocker placed fifth, True seventh,

Crocker said, “I just trusted the process, and I committed myself to it, and it paid off.”

This is will be Crocker’s eighth full distance iron man.

In regards to the mental space you have to be in, Crocker said, “Your mind starts talking to you telling you to stop along the way. Your bodies been eight hours into the process and it’s hot and humid out there and it’s telling you to walk, stop why are you doing this, and that’s when you really gotta dig deep.”

True is approaching his second full Iron Man.

He thanked his family for their support.

“My wife is my biggest support system, she’s always probably believed in me more so sometimes more than I’ve believed in myself you know and I’ve got two young kids who think this is the coolest thing,” True said.

To track them while competing at Kona on October 8, Crocker said to use the app “IRONMAN Tracker.”

