Heartland Votes

Two Jackson men qualify for Kona Iron Man Championship

To track them while competing at Kona on October 8, Crocker said to use the app “IRONMAN...
To track them while competing at Kona on October 8, Crocker said to use the app “IRONMAN Tracker.”(Jeffrey Bullard)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Jackson men qualify for the Iron Man Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Their names are Terry Crocker and Kellan True.

They both competed in qualifying competitions...Crocker placed fifth, True seventh,

Crocker said, “I just trusted the process, and I committed myself to it, and it paid off.”

This is will be Crocker’s eighth full distance iron man.

In regards to the mental space you have to be in, Crocker said, “Your mind starts talking to you telling you to stop along the way. Your bodies been eight hours into the process and it’s hot and humid out there and it’s telling you to walk, stop why are you doing this, and that’s when you really gotta dig deep.”

True is approaching his second full Iron Man.

He thanked his family for their support.

“My wife is my biggest support system, she’s always probably believed in me more so sometimes more than I’ve believed in myself you know and I’ve got two young kids who think this is the coolest thing,” True said.

To track them while competing at Kona on October 8, Crocker said to use the app “IRONMAN Tracker.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Cape Girardeau police say the suspect is about 6-feet to 6-feet, 3-inches tall and under 40...
Police following ‘strong leads’ in Cape Girardeau business burglaries
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m.
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings

Latest News

Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/31
Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/31
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A football helmet shortage due to supply chain issues has Heartland coaches working together.
Heartland football coaches team up to tackle helmet shortage
Local officials met with Senator Rand Paul today to talk about future plans, including...
Rand Paul meets with officials in Mayfield