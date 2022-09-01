Heartland Votes

Trigg Co. man charged with rape, sodomy of juvenile

Charles Sikes, 61, of Cadiz, Ky., has been charged with five counts of Rape 3rd Degree and five...
Charles Sikes, 61, of Cadiz, Ky., has been charged with five counts of Rape 3rd Degree and five counts of Sodomy 3rd Degree(KSP)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police report that a man from Trigg County has been charged with rape and sodomy of a juvenile victim.

KSP says Charles Sikes, 61, of Cadiz, Ky., engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female victim beginning in June 2022.

After receiving a report that Sikes may be in a sexual relationship with a juvenile, the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP investigate the allegations.

The investigation led to five counts of Rape 3rd Degree and five counts of Sodomy 3rd Degree against Sikes.

Sikes was charged with the sexual offenses after already being lodged at the Calloway County Jail by Calloway County Sheriff’s Office on traffic offenses, stemming from a pursuit the day that the sexual offense allegations were reported.

The investigation was led by Trooper Clinkenbeard. KSP was assisted by Trigg County Sheriff’s Office and Cadiz Police Department.

