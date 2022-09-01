Heartland Votes

Studies find link between processed foods and cancer

Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the...
Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the addition of items like chemical additives, sugars and salts.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People may want to turn away from chips and choose a grilled chicken salad.

According to two studies published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal, those who eat pre-packaged food items like frozen pizzas and hot dogs are more likely to have major health problems.

The U.S.-based study, which was based on more than 200,000 people over nearly three decades discovered a link between those types of food and colorectal cancer in men.

The second study, based on 22,000 people in Italy found that ultra-processed and nutrient-poor foods both increased the risk of early death, especially from cardiovascular diseases.

Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the addition of items like chemical additives, sugars and salts.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
A man died on the way to an area hospital for treatment from a dog bite he received during his...
Mo. State Highway Patrol reviewing Kennett arrest after suspect dies on way to hospital
A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on...
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Loophole in Missouri law means employers may be off the hook if you die on the job

Latest News

The 2022 Christmas ornament marks the 26th in the series.
Old Town Cape reveals its 2022 Christmas ornament
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire
FBI search Trump's residence
House Intelligence Committee to receive “damage assessment” on seized Trump documents
Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking...
Alligator found loitering in a Wendy’s parking lot in Florida
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday