SIU Head Coach Nick Hill signs five-year contract extension

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University (SIU) announced that it has signed football head coach Nick Hill to a five-year contract extension.

According to SIU, Hill is entering his seventh season as head coach of the Salukis and is now under contract through the 2026 season.

A native from nearby Du Quoin, Ill., Hill is one of SIU’s all-time great quarterbacks.

“Nick Hill has built something special here at his alma mater,” said SIU Director of Athletics Tim Leonard. “Beyond football, Nick’s program has become an important part of the fabric of our region through its many community service activities. He is a leader of the highest character, who works tirelessly for the betterment of SIU and the people of this region.”

In its last 22 games, SIU has a record of 8-4 against ranked teams, including wins over the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4-ranked programs.

Under Hill’s leadership, SIU has recorded three consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2007-09, and won two road playoff games, having previously won one just one playoff road game in school history.

In the FCS Playoffs, the Salukis advanced to the Round of 8 in the spring of 2021 and the Sweet 16 last fall. SIU is also one of only five FCS programs to advance to the Sweet 16 the last two seasons.

“When I say how much I love Southern Illinois and being a part of the 618 area, I truly mean it,” Hill said. “For me and my family, this is the best job in the country. I’m proud to be a Saluki and excited to help spread the message about the great things going on at our University.”

SIU says Hill’s base salary begins at $250,000 this season and increases by $15,000 each season thereafter.

