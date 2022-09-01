SIH officially opens new outpatient rehabilitation facility

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A former furniture warehouse in Williamson County is transformed into a state of the art rehabilitation center for people of all ages.

Today the ribbon was cut to officially open the new SIH Outpatient Rehabilitation facility. It will feature expanded space for physical, occupational, speech, industrial, sports and pediatric rehabilitation.

The 13,600 square-foot facility opened July 5. It includes ample space to meet growing demand for pediatric rehabilitation.

According to SIH, the facility cost around $1.8 million. With $1 million of that coming from federal funding.

Today, we found one of its youngest patients showing off his skills.

“It’s been a complete game changer and we love it,” said Ryan Thompson, father of 4-year-old patient Maverick.

Parents of 4-year-old Ryan and Natalie Thompson tell me, they’re thrilled their son is able to use this new facility.

Maverick is a big athlete at 4 years old. He is here once each week.

From swinging the baseball bat to playing some hoops, you would never know Maverick has Cerebral Palsy.

But his physical therapist, Liz Haas says the growth in 2 years of working with him is tremendous.

“Love it, Mav and I had been together for a couple years now so it’s been so fun to watch him grow, watch his personality grow and mature, and just his overall physical progress. He’s just doing awesome,” said Haas.

Haas says this facility is also going to be a major gamechanger for the region.

“So when we have a facility like this that is local to our area patients can focus less on that aspect and more on getting better with their treatment plan,” said Haas.

Mavericks dad, Ryan, says they will benefit from this new facility in the long run.

“I just, I see what they tell us to look out for you know. He’s doing this with his foot or he’s doing that and it’s every single day it seems like it’s getting better,” said Thompson.

And I think Maverick will be a superstar athlete in the future as he continues to work on his skills.

“Baseball, you like to play baseball with who? Ms. Liz,” said Maverick Thompson.

According to SIH, the facility will also feature:

Central area for patient registration and waiting, patient consult rooms, additional private treatment rooms, an expanded gym, training kitchen and support functions.

Arjo patient handling and mobility track over a walking/running track to prevent employee injury and ensure patient safety.

Alter-G anti-gravity treadmill for enhanced mobility, wellness and physical performance. The low impact treadmill uses air pressure to reduce gravitational forces on patients, allowing them to move without pain or interference.

Designated areas for industrial (work-related) rehabilitation and job-simulated activities. Equipment for improved strength, range of motion and endurance to restore function for injured workers so they can return to work.

Sports rehabilitation area for general therapeutic exercise and treatment of athletes who are injured or returning to play.

