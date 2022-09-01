Scooter’s Coffee gives donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support

(KFVS) - Scooter’s Coffee is honoring military members and their families through a $64,546 donation, presented to Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS) on Sept.1.

In connection with Purple Heart Day, between Aug. 3-12, Scooter’s Coffee provided its customers the option to add $1 or more to their order with all proceeds benefiting WWFS and its mission of providing valuable resources and programs to combat-wounded veterans and families of veterans wounded, injured or killed in action.

According to a release, this is the fifth consecutive year Scooter’s Coffee has supported WWFS and its programs.

“Scooter’s Coffee is proud to support Wounded Warriors Family Support for its dedication to helping wounded veterans and their families heal, recover and connect with needed services and resources,” said Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee. “Courage is an important Core Value at Scooter’s Coffee. Veterans continue to demonstrate how they have served our country proudly and courageously while they and their family members continue to live with courage in overcoming the daily hurdles of life. Wounded Warriors Family Support is devoted to healing the wounds that medicine cannot.”

In addition to offering a welding training program, WWFS provides grants and modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans through Mobility is Freedom.

This program aims to enhance the quality of life for wounded veterans.

According to a release, WWFS has provided 18 vehicle grants and 22 modified vehicles to wounded veterans since 2021.

“We greatly appreciate our partnership with Scooter’s Coffee in supporting our military families,” WWFS President Kate McCauley said. “Our mission to serve combat-wounded veterans and their families depends on the generosity of companies, such as Scooter’s Coffee. Our deepest thanks to their customers, franchise owners and employees for their continued support.”

