Heartland Votes

Scooter’s Coffee gives donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support

Scooter’s Coffee is honoring military members and their families through a $64,546 check...
Scooter’s Coffee is honoring military members and their families through a $64,546 check donation that was presented to Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS) earlier today, Sept. 1.(Scooter's Coffee)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Scooter’s Coffee is honoring military members and their families through a $64,546 donation, presented to Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS) on Sept.1.

In connection with Purple Heart Day, between Aug. 3-12, Scooter’s Coffee provided its customers the option to add $1 or more to their order with all proceeds benefiting WWFS and its mission of providing valuable resources and programs to combat-wounded veterans and families of veterans wounded, injured or killed in action.

According to a release, this is the fifth consecutive year Scooter’s Coffee has supported WWFS and its programs.

“Scooter’s Coffee is proud to support Wounded Warriors Family Support for its dedication to helping wounded veterans and their families heal, recover and connect with needed services and resources,” said Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee. “Courage is an important Core Value at Scooter’s Coffee. Veterans continue to demonstrate how they have served our country proudly and courageously while they and their family members continue to live with courage in overcoming the daily hurdles of life. Wounded Warriors Family Support is devoted to healing the wounds that medicine cannot.”

In addition to offering a welding training program, WWFS provides grants and modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans through Mobility is Freedom.

This program aims to enhance the quality of life for wounded veterans.

According to a release, WWFS has provided 18 vehicle grants and 22 modified vehicles to wounded veterans since 2021.

“We greatly appreciate our partnership with Scooter’s Coffee in supporting our military families,” WWFS President Kate McCauley said. “Our mission to serve combat-wounded veterans and their families depends on the generosity of companies, such as Scooter’s Coffee. Our deepest thanks to their customers, franchise owners and employees for their continued support.”

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, or ownascooters.com, or call 877-494-7004.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
MLB says the punishment is retroactive to June 19.
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez
A man died on the way to an area hospital for treatment from a dog bite he received during his...
Mo. State Highway Patrol reviewing Kennett arrest after suspect dies on way to hospital
A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on...
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

SIH officially cuts the ribbon to open new outpatient rehabilitation facility.
SIH officially opens new outpatient rehabilitation facility
A new rehabilitation center has opened up in Williamson County, Ill.
New rehabilitation center in Williamson County
KSP says the suspect is described as as a 6-feet-tall male, last seen wearing a stripped long...
KSP investigating Calloway County bank robbery
Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Hazel, Ky.
KSP investigating Calloway Co. bank robbery