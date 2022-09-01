Heartland Votes

Scattered storms possible for you Labor Day weekend plans

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
More and more clouds will push into the Heartland overnight. There is a small chance for a few sprinkles, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for lows tonight. Mainly cloudy skies expected through the day on Friday. There is a small chance for a shower, but most areas will stay dry. It turns stickier as we head into the holiday weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 80s in most areas, but it will be more humid than the past couple of days. Also, rain chances have increased a little. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the weekend, with heavy downpours and thunder and lightning possible. Many areas will stay dry, and outside of the storms it will be muggy.

