Old Town Cape reveals its 2022 Christmas ornament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape revealed its 2022 Christmas ornament.

According to its Facebook page, the ornament will feature “B’Nai Israel Synagogue.”

The ornament marks the 26th in the series created by Hestia with only 228 produced this year.

Old Town Cape said the annual Christmas ornaments are designed to celebrate not only historic locations in downtown Cape Girardeau, but also ones that have defining characteristics and are a point of interest.

You can buy the ornaments at the Cape Riverfront Market, Old Town Cape, CP McGinty Jewelers, Hutson’s, Jayson Jewelers, Pastimes Antiques, Riverside Pottery Studio, Shivelbines Music, Visit Cape and Zickfield’s Jewelry and Gifts.

They cost for $30 with a stand or $25 without a stand.

