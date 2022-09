CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Need some mums? Want try pawpaws?

The Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate the fall season Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The greenhouse will be selling fall decorations like mums, pumpkins, corn stalks and more.

