MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

(AP) - Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

MLB says the punishment is retroactive to June 19.

Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation and treatment program supervised by the league’s joint policy board.

The 30-year-old Martinez also was suspended for 80 games in May under baseball’s minor league drug program after he tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren.

