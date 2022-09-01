KSP investigating Calloway County bank robbery

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Calloway County and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

The robbery took place at The Murray Bank in Hazel, Ky.

KSP says the suspect is described as a 6-feet-tall male, last seen wearing a stripped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. The suspect was last seen traveling southbound toward Tennessee.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

