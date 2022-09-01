Heartland Votes

First Day Of September-Meteorological Fall

Isolated fog this morning
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first of the month and we are going to see morning temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Isolated fog is possible early today. Mostly sunny skies with high upper-level clouds around. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s today. A rather comfortable air mass will still be present during the day.

Tonight, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in the low to mid 60s heading into Friday morning.

We are expecting to remain dry ending the week, but slightly more cloud cover will arrive. High temperatures will push into the upper 80s and low 90s. It will start to become more humid over the weekend. Included in the Labor Day weekend forecast will also be isolated chances of rain and storms that will continue into next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
A man died on the way to an area hospital for treatment from a dog bite he received during his...
Mo. State Highway Patrol reviewing Kennett arrest after suspect dies on way to hospital
A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on...
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Loophole in Missouri law means employers may be off the hook if you die on the job

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 8/31
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 8/31
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 8/31
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 8/31
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 8/31
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 8/31
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another pleasant evening, warmer tomorrow.