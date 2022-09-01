First Day Of September-Meteorological Fall

The first of the month and we are going to see morning temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Isolated fog is possible early today. Mostly sunny skies with high upper-level clouds around. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s today. A rather comfortable air mass will still be present during the day.

Tonight, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in the low to mid 60s heading into Friday morning.

We are expecting to remain dry ending the week, but slightly more cloud cover will arrive. High temperatures will push into the upper 80s and low 90s. It will start to become more humid over the weekend. Included in the Labor Day weekend forecast will also be isolated chances of rain and storms that will continue into next week.

-Lisa

