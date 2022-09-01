First Alert Thursday Outlook

We will continue in a warm, dry pattern as we approach the Labor Day weekend. The weekend will bring more humidity and a slight chance of showers/storms as weak weather systems move in from the west. In the meantime, just some scattered high clouds around the next couple of days. Otherwise it will be warm but still not too humid, with highs today and Friday in the 85-90 range.

Over the weekend and into early next week moisture and humidity will increase from the south, but no major weather systems are headed our way. Therefore it should be seasonably warm and humid (highs around 90 or so) with dew points near 70. This would result in a few isolated showers or storms at times, but overall chances look to remain fairly low through the weekend into early next week. Later next week the pattern looks warm but a little drier once again but still pretty tranquil.

