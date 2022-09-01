First Alert: Foggy, cool morning

(KFVS) - The morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Lisa Michaels says isolated fog is possible early today. Mostly sunny skies with high upper-level clouds around.

High temperatures will reach the mid- to upper-80s today. A rather comfortable air mass will still be present during the day.

Tonight, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in the low- to mid-60s heading into Friday morning.

We are expecting to remain dry ending the week, but slightly more cloud cover will arrive.

High temperatures will push into the upper 80s and low 90s.

It will start to become more humid over Labor Day weekend, with isolated chances of rain and storms that will continue into next week.

