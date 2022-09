CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park.

Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.