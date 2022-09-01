Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau city finance director stepping down from position

Dustin Ziebold tells us he’s resigning his position as the city’s finance director later,...
Dustin Ziebold tells us he’s resigning his position as the city’s finance director later, effective September 23.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city finance director announced he is resigning later this month.

Dustin Ziebold tells us he’s resigning his position as the city’s finance director later, effective September 23.

He said in a statement he’s pursuing a new opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I will be stepping down as the Director of Finance for the City of Cape Girardeau on 9/23/2022. I have accepted an opportunity that both professionally and personally is something that I cannot pass up. Therefore I have made the tough decision to pursue this opportunity. I would like to thank the City of Cape Girardeau and its citizens for the opportunity to serve them during my time as Director of Finance.”

The city hired Ziebold in September 2020.

During his tenure, City Manager Kenny Haskin said Ziebold helped create the managed deer hunt and refinanced multiple debts which saved the city more than $1 million.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
A man died on the way to an area hospital for treatment from a dog bite he received during his...
Mo. State Highway Patrol reviewing Kennett arrest after suspect dies on way to hospital
A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on...
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
The concert was scheduled to happen at Jackson City Park.
Jackson concert by Fleetwood Mac tribute band postponed

Latest News

The 2022 Christmas ornament marks the 26th in the series.
Old Town Cape reveals its 2022 Christmas ornament
Forest Service Road No. 345 in the Shawnee National Forest, known as Snake Road, is closed...
Snake Road closes for fall migration
Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest closes bi-annually for reptile and amphibian...
Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest
Sen. Rand Paul was in Mayfield speaking to local leaders.
Sen. Rand Paul surveys Mayfield tornado damage