Cape Girardeau city finance director stepping down from position

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city finance director announced he is resigning later this month.

Dustin Ziebold tells us he’s resigning his position as the city’s finance director later, effective September 23.

He said in a statement he’s pursuing a new opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I will be stepping down as the Director of Finance for the City of Cape Girardeau on 9/23/2022. I have accepted an opportunity that both professionally and personally is something that I cannot pass up. Therefore I have made the tough decision to pursue this opportunity. I would like to thank the City of Cape Girardeau and its citizens for the opportunity to serve them during my time as Director of Finance.”

The city hired Ziebold in September 2020.

During his tenure, City Manager Kenny Haskin said Ziebold helped create the managed deer hunt and refinanced multiple debts which saved the city more than $1 million.

