9/11 New York City firefighter to join annual stair climb at Discovery Park of America

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Union City firefighters will be partnering with Discovery Park of America and the City of Union City to host the annual stair climb on Sat., Sept. 10, paying tribute to those who were lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

According to a release, August Johansen, a New York City firefighter who served during 9/11, will be present at this year’s event to share his story.

Johansen was in the North Tower during the attacks, serving as one of the HazMat unit commanders during the evacuation, which later turned into a search and rescue effort.

He was later promoted to Battalion Chief of the Sixth Division in Bronx where he served for six years until becoming Chief of Division Four in Manhattan.

After 25 years, August retired from his duties in 2020.

Held in conjunction with The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the tower stair climb is open to any rescue worker who wishes to participate in climbing the Discovery Park Tower staircase 10 times in full gear, the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

“Many of us who witnessed the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks also remember the way we came together as a nation afterward,” said Johansen. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to honor my fallen brothers and help raise critical funds for the NFFF.”

Those who have purchased a ticket to Discovery Park that day may watch and encourage the firefighters as they climb the stairs. There will be a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives.

The opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and will feature the Presentation of the Colors, National Anthem and an opening prayer.

The climb will begin at 10 a.m. Registration is now open.

For more information, to register, to sponsor a rescue worker or team or to participate as a sponsor, visit the event’s landing page or contact Lt. Rick Stacks at rdstacks73@gmail.com or call (731) 885-2232.

