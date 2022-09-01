Heartland Votes

9/11 New York City firefighter to join annual stair climb at Discovery Park of America

August Johansen, who was in the North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001, serving as one of the HazMat...
August Johansen, who was in the North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001, serving as one of the HazMat unit commanders during the evacuation, will be at Discovery Park on Sept. 10, 2022.(Discovery Park)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Union City firefighters will be partnering with Discovery Park of America and the City of Union City to host the annual stair climb on Sat., Sept. 10, paying tribute to those who were lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

According to a release, August Johansen, a New York City firefighter who served during 9/11, will be present at this year’s event to share his story.

Johansen was in the North Tower during the attacks, serving as one of the HazMat unit commanders during the evacuation, which later turned into a search and rescue effort.

He was later promoted to Battalion Chief of the Sixth Division in Bronx where he served for six years until becoming Chief of Division Four in Manhattan.

After 25 years, August retired from his duties in 2020.

Held in conjunction with The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the tower stair climb is open to any rescue worker who wishes to participate in climbing the Discovery Park Tower staircase 10 times in full gear, the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

“Many of us who witnessed the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks also remember the way we came together as a nation afterward,” said Johansen. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to honor my fallen brothers and help raise critical funds for the NFFF.”

Those who have purchased a ticket to Discovery Park that day may watch and encourage the firefighters as they climb the stairs. There will be a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives.

The opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and will feature the Presentation of the Colors, National Anthem and an opening prayer.

The climb will begin at 10 a.m. Registration is now open.

For more information, to register, to sponsor a rescue worker or team or to participate as a sponsor, visit the event’s landing page or contact Lt. Rick Stacks at rdstacks73@gmail.com or call (731) 885-2232.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
MLB says the punishment is retroactive to June 19.
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez
A man died on the way to an area hospital for treatment from a dog bite he received during his...
Mo. State Highway Patrol reviewing Kennett arrest after suspect dies on way to hospital
A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on...
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Robert Riley, 56, of Water Valley, Ky., was located in Carbondale, Ill. and arrested by ISP.
Suspect arrested in Calloway County bank robbery
New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services.
New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services
SIH officially cuts the ribbon to open new outpatient rehabilitation facility.
SIH officially opens new outpatient rehabilitation facility
Scooter’s Coffee is honoring military members and their families through a $64,546 check...
Scooter’s Coffee gives donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support