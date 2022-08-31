Heartland Votes

Work underway for Dawson Spring’s tornado memorial

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Work is underway for the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s tornado memorial.

Crews already started pouring concrete.

16 people in Hopkins County lost their lives in the December tornado.

Dozens of others lost everything.

The rotary club says they hope to have the memorial ready for the one-year anniversary of the tornado.

