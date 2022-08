FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - A Spectrum cable line is down in Fruitland, shutting down a road.

According to Fruitland Fire Chief Rob Francis, Route W is shut down south of North Elementary in Fruitland.

School is about to let out.

Parents are advised they can come in off W to the lower parking lots.

However, they cannot enter from the North.

