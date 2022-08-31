Heartland Votes

LIVE: Sen. Rand Paul surveys Mayfield tornado damage

By Amber Ruch
Updated: 38 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul is in the Heartland to meet with Kentuckians, hear about the issues important to them and discuss his efforts in the Senate.

On Wednesday, August 31, Paul will be in Mayfield to tour tornado damage and discuss rebuilding efforts.

He’ll then visit TPG Plastics in Murray.

Earlier on Wednesday, the senator stopped in Kevil, Bardwell and Clinton.

The day before, Paul met with Kentuckians in Morgantown and Madisonville, as well as toured tornado damage in Princeton.

He was also in Benton for a ceremony dedicating a new home to a tornado survivor.

