Prairie Farms wins multiple awards in 2022 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - With a record number of entries from over 80 dairy companies, Prairie Farms Dairy and its family of companies received more awards than any other company in the 2022 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest.

This made Prairie Farms the reigning contest champion.

According to a release, the final tally came in at 44 awards with 12 first-place wins, 11 second-place wins, 19 third-place wins, 1 Grand Champion win, and sweeping wins in several categories.

Prairie Farms placed well in four categories, claiming all top spots:

Regular Cottage Cheese Awards: 1st Prairie Farms Quincy, Ill; 2nd Prairie Farms Fort Wayne, Ind., 3rd Prairie Farms Quincy, Ill.

Lowfat Cottage Cheese Awards: 1st Prairie Farms Quincy, Ill., 2nd Belfonte, Kansas City, Mo., 3rd Prairie Farms, Carbondale, Ill.

Blueberry Yogurt Category Awards: 1st Hiland Dairy, Wichita, Kan., 2nd Belfonte, Kansas City, Mo., 3rd Prairie Farms, Quincy, Ill.

Open Class Pasteurized Milk Awards: 1st Prairie Farms, Holland, Ind., 2nd Hiland Dairy, Omaha, Neb., 3rd Prairie Farms, Anderson, Ind.

“We are honored to receive the awards. They validate our commitment to our farmer-owners to turn their high-quality milk into the finest dairy products available,” said Rebecca Leinenbach, vice president of Marketing and Communications for Prairie Farms. “Our success as this year’s WDE top winning company demonstrates the strength of our farm-to-table network and the hard work of our farm families and team members. Once again, their effort delivered significant contest results, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

A record 1,560 entries were submitted to this year’s contest.

Find the complete list of awards, along with descriptions and scores here.

